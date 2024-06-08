Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD is gearing up for its theatrical release in just a few days. Ahead of the release, the film has earned impressive numbers with the early bookings in the United States. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Prabhas faced a lot of backlash for the massive box office failure of Adipurush by Om Raut opposite Kriti Sanon. He recovered from it after his Salaar got a positive reception among the audience. It is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it is a mythological sci-fi epic with an ensemble cast. As per reports, it is the first film of the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. Besides the Baahubali star and Piku actors, the movie will also have Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in crucial parts.

Amitabh Bachchan will reportedly star as Ashwatthama, and Kalki 2898 AD is inspired by the Hindu scriptures and set in a post-apocalyptic world. According to 123Telugu’s report, people’s love for this Prabhas-led film is visible in the movie’s pre-sales numbers.

As per the media outlet, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD has already surpassed $300K [around 2.5 crores INR] in the USA, even without a trailer release. The report added that, as per the trade experts, the film will earn $2 million [around 16.7 crores INR] from the premieres alone. Meanwhile, the film’s trailer is expected to be released on June 10. Ashwini Dutt has produced the Nag Ashwin-helmed sci-fi magnum opus under the Vijayanthi Movies.

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead roles, was initially set to be released in May this year but was reportedly postponed because of the general elections. It will now be released in the theatres on June 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Manamey Box Office Day 1: 400% Higher Than Kajal Aggarwal’s Satyabhama, Destroys Suriya’s Ghajini Re-Release: Opening Day Report Of 25 South Films Released Yesterday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News