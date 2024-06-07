The first week of Savi has come to a close and the film has managed to bring in just a little under 10 crores. It has collected 9.50 crores at the box office which many would have expected to be the lifetime score before release.

In the times when majority of films are turning out to be dead on arrival, with or without a major starcast at hand, Savi has at least given some kind of a fight at the box office. With Divya Khossla at the center of affairs and Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane in supporting roles, there was a lot of heavy lifting that she had to do. Of course her male co-stars had a role to play in the film and the presence of Anil Kapoor helped, even though he was (rightly) not promoted or marketed aggressively since it was more of an extended special appearance.

The film was primarily helped by the first three days when the collections started with 2 crores and then closed around 2.75 crores mark.

Post that daily score in the vicinity of 1 crore would have not just resulted in a much better Week One but also given it a chance to somehow hit the 20 crores mark. For now the best case scenario is 15 crores and while the promotional offers (less ticket price, BOGO) have been brought into action for today, it has to be seen how does it all pan out for the rest of the weekend and then the weekdays ahead.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Garudan Box Office Collection Day 7: Soori’s Film Recovers Cost, Making 16% Profit, Leaving Big-Budget Films In The Dust!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News