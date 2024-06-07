Srikanth had a stable fourth week as 6.02 crores more came in. In the third week the film had collected 9.24 crores so the drop is around 35%, which is good enough. More so since the week had also seen another Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi hit the screens and bring in around 25 crores. Looking at that Srikanth has managed decent enough footfalls.

It’s it in fact a good season first Rajkummar Rao as the week gone by saw the maximum collections ever for films of his, what with both his releases bringing in almost 31 crores between them. That must indeed be heartening for the actor who had last seen such numbers coming for him in Stree and there are two remarkably different films that are bringing on audiences.

In fact, this also strengthened the case for Stree 2 which should now take a sure shot very good opening and while double-digit is a given, it would actually be aiming for 15-20 crores on the day of release. Coming back to Srikanth, it’s now set to cross 50 crores soon enough as its Thursday collections too were consistent at 49 lakhs which has pushed the overall total to 47.28 crores. The ideal scenario would be to hit that half century by Sunday itself though practically speaking, this would very likely happen by Monday. Post that, whatever additional numbers comes in during the week would be added, moolah.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Savi Box Office Collections Day 6: Sees Consistent Collections; Crosses 9 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News