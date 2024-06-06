After collecting 47 lakhs on Tuesday, there was negligible drop shown by Srikanth on Wednesday as 46 lakhs more came in. This is good because there is at least some sort of drop expected but then the film has managed to hold better due to stabilisation after post-elections results, as a result of which people have gone back to regular entertainment at the big screens.

Looking at the trend, it seems like collections would stay around the same levels today as well, and with some kind of push even grow further towards 50 lakhs mark. If that turns out to be the case then it would be really good for the Rajkummar Rao starrer as it will fasten up the pace towards 50 crores milestone, something that’s not too far away right now.

This Tushar Hiranandani directed film has now reached 46.79 crores and while the incremental progress is slow, the good thing is that all the heavy lifting has already been done with some added push coming in the weekend gone by due to Cinema Lovers Day. There won’t be any dearth of screens in the coming week either which means all eyes are on audiences further warming up to the film and bringing on better footfalls over the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

