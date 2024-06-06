Mammootty’s action-comedy Turbo is set to end its second-week run in theatres. But the film’s collections during the course have been disappointing. Read on!

The movie has amassed a total box office collection of 67.87 crore worldwide as of Day 14. While the film saw a strong second weekend, its weekday performance has fallen short of expectations. After a decent first week (25.10 crore), Turbo witnessed a positive trend in its second weekend. The film collected 1.2 crore on the second Friday, followed by a jump to 1.4 crore and 1.9 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. However, the weekday collections during the second week haven’t been as impressive.

The movie earned an estimated 0.50 crore on the second Wednesday, bringing the total second-week collection to 6.15 crore, which is considered below average. Considering Mammootty’s star power, the film ideally should have maintained daily collections of around 1 crore during weekdays.

The film is currently the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year, trailing Varshangalkku Shesham by almost 7 crores. However, surpassing Varshangalkku Shesham‘s record domestic collections seems highly unlikely.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Of 2024 – India Run

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.17 crore Aavesham: 85.12 crore Premalu: 76.10 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 44.45 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 31.25 crore Bramayugam: 27.00 crore Abraham Ozler: 21.00 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 14.10 crore

Despite the underwhelming domestic performance, Turbo’s overseas collections have been a saving grace. The film has garnered a strong 31 crore from international markets, pushing the worldwide total to 67.87 crore.

Top 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam Films 2024 – Worldwide

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 160 crore Aavesham: 156.44 crore Premalu: 132.39 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 85.70 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 82.44 crore Turbo: 67.87 crore Bramayugam: 58.96 crore Abraham Ozler: 42 crore. Malaikottai Vaaliban: 29.83 crore

With the second week set to end today, Turbo faces a crucial period as it enters its third week tomorrow. The film’s performance in the coming days will determine its final box office standing.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

