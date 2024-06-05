Turbo Worldwide Box Office Day 13: Mammootty's Actioner Stutters In Week Two, Hits Brakes On Profitability

Mammootty’s action-packed Malayalam film Turbo, directed by Vysakh, has hit a rough patch at the box office. After a promising opening week, the film’s collections have dipped significantly in the second week, raising concerns about its ability to recover its reported budget of 70 crores.

As of Day 13, Turbo has garnered a net total of 30.75 crore in India (0.62 crore on Monday and 0.53 crore on Tuesday), with a worldwide gross reaching 67.28 crore after adding a decent overseas collection of 31 crore. However, this falls short of what’s needed for profitability.

This trend might reflect audience preferences in 2024. Moviegoers seem to be favouring content-driven stories over formulaic masala entertainers. Films like Manjummel Boys (142 crore) and Aadujeevitham (85.17 crore) have garnered significant success, showcasing the audience’s appetite for strong narratives. Turbo, on the other hand, is a classic masala entertainer—a genre that seems to be losing its grip on Malayalam audiences.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Of 2024 – India Run

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.17 crore

Aavesham: 85.12 crore

Premalu: 76.10 crore

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 43.70 crore

Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore

Turbo: 30.75 crore

Bramayugam: 27.00 crore

Abraham Ozler: 21.00 crore

Malaikottai Vaaliban: 14.10 crore

While Turbo may not be setting the theatres on fire, it could find redemption on streaming platforms. With its high-octane action sequences and star power, the film might find a more receptive audience at home. The question remains: will Turbo recoup its costs solely through theatrical release? The odds seem stacked against it, suggesting a potential shift in Malayalam cinema – where content reigns supreme, leaving masala entertainers to rev their engines towards streaming services.

This also raises a crucial question for the Malayalam film industry: is the audience ready to move beyond big-budget masala films and embrace a new era of content-driven cinema? Only time and ticket sales will tell.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

