Turbo Worldwide Box Office (After 12 Days): Cruises Past 66 Crore Globally

Mammootty’s action-packed film Turbo continues its strong run at the box office. While it faced a slight dip in collections on its second Monday, the film has managed to surpass expectations. Read on!

After a successful opening week, Turbo collected an estimated 0.65 crore on its twelfth day in India (June 3rd). This brings its total net domestic collection to 30.25 crore. The gross India total stands at 35.69 crore, showcasing the film’s continued appeal.

Turbo has also performed well overseas, grossing an impressive 31 crore so far. This international success is a significant contributor to the film’s overall performance.

Turbo Worldwide Total Soars Past 66 Crore

Combining its domestic and international collections, Turbo has now raked in a total of 66.69 crore worldwide in just 12 days. This is a strong showing for the Malayalam film and suggests it has the potential to continue exceeding expectations.

Top 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam Films 2024 – Worldwide

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 160 crore Aavesham: 156.44 crore Premalu: 132.39 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 83.83 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 82.44 crore Turbo: 66.69 crore Bramayugam: 58.96 crore Abraham Ozler: 42 crore. Malaikottai Vaaliban: 29.83 crore

While it will face the challenge of dethroning Varshangalkku Shesham as the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 in India, Turbo has already secured a spot among the top contenders. Trade analysts predict continued success for the film in the coming weeks.

Malayalam Occupancy Dips Slightly

The Malayalam occupancy rate for Turbo witnessed a minor dip on Monday, June 3rd, settling at 11.87%. However, this doesn’t necessarily signify a decline in audience interest. It’s important to note that weekdays typically see lower occupancy rates compared to weekends.

Overall, Turbo’s performance at the box office remains positive. With its engaging story and strong lead performance, the film is well-positioned to maintain momentum in the coming days.

