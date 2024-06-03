Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Worldwide Box Office Day 18: Cracks Top 5 In 2024 Malayalam Films; But Dethroning Other 4 Biggies Is Next To Impossible

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil secures the 5th spot amongst highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024 but surpassing Premalu, Aavesham, The Goat Life & Manjummel Boys is tough! The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer continued its successful run at the box office, adding another 3.70 crore to its kitty in its third weekend. Scroll down to know the film’s worldwide collections after Day 18.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil maintained a steady performance over the past three days, grossing 0.95 crore on Day 16 (3rd Friday), 1.2 crore on Day 17 (3rd Saturday), and 1.55 crore on Day 18 (3rd Sunday). After 18 days, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has collected a total of 43.7 crore net in India and a staggering 51.56 crore gross. The film’s overseas collection sits at a commendable 32.27 crore, pushing its worldwide total to a remarkable 83.83 crore.

This strong performance has secured Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil a place as the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 on a global scale. However, with the behemoths Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore), Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life (160 crore), Aavesham (156.44 crore), and Premalu (132.39 crore) occupying the top positions, climbing any higher seems like a tough feat.

Top 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam Films 2024

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 160 crore Aavesham: 156.44 crore Premalu: 132.39 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 83.83 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 82.44 crore Turbo: 65.92 crore Bramayugam: 58.96 crore Abraham Ozler: 42 crore. Malaikottai Vaaliban: 29.83 crore

The same holds true for the domestic market (India Net) where Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil sits comfortably at No. 5 with 43.70 crore. Chasing down Premalu (76.10 crore) for the fourth spot might prove challenging.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Of 2024 – India Run

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.17 crore Aavesham: 85.12 crore Premalu: 76.10 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 43.70 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 29.60 crore Bramayugam: 27.00 crore Abraham Ozler: 21.00 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 14.10 crore

While surpassing these titans might be difficult, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has a strong chance of retaining its position in the top 5. The film’s steady collections and positive word-of-mouth could help it maintain momentum in the coming weeks.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has emerged as a clear winner, surpassing films like Varshangalkku Shesham and Turbo in both domestic and worldwide tallies.

