Gangs Of Godavari Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishwak Sen's Film Reigns Supreme At Tollywood Box Office; Bhaje Vaayu Vegam & Gam Gam Ganesha Fail!

After a lacklustre May, Gangs of Godavari has injected life into the Tollywood box office. The period action drama, directed by Krishna Chaitanya and starring Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, Anjali, and Nassar, opened strong despite facing competition from Bhaje Vaayu Vegam and Gam Gam Ganesha.

Gangs of Godavari opened with a bang on Friday, raking in 5.2 crore net. Collections dipped slightly on Saturday (2.9 crore net) but remained steady on Sunday (2.8 crore net). Despite mixed reviews, the film resonated with audiences, grossing 10.9 crore net in its opening weekend (12.86 crore gross in India) across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema.

The other releases, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam and Gam Gam Ganesha, earned 1.45 crore and 2.84 crore, respectively, making Gangs Of Godavari the clear winner in this box office competition.

This impressive performance surpasses recent releases like Yatra 2 (6.20 crore), Operation Valentine (10 crore), and Razakar (4.15 crore). Early estimates suggest the film has the potential to outperform even Bhimaa (13.40 crore), Gaami (13.45 crore), and Om Bheem Bush (12.90 crore) by the end of its first week.

The film’s strong performance can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, it fills a void left by a string of underperforming movies in May. Secondly, positive word-of-mouth, particularly for Vishwak Sen‘s performance, seems to draw audiences in. Additionally, the action-packed period setting caters to a specific Telugu cinema audience.

The film’s success extends beyond domestic borders. Gangs of Godavari garnered 1.9 crore from overseas markets, bringing its worldwide gross to a promising 14.76 crore. With positive word-of-mouth spreading, the film has the potential to continue its upward trajectory at the box office.

