Ghilli Re-Release Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Destroys Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Closes As The Sixth-Highest Grosser Of 2024 In Tamil Nadu!

It was on April 20 that Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s sports action film Ghilli was re-released in the cinemas, marking the 20th anniversary of the superhit film. However, no one knew that this re-release would set up a new benchmark at the box office, with the film breaking records!

Ghilli Re-Release Closing Collection

Ghilli ended its run under 30 crore at the box office but is the sixth-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024, destroying Jayam Ravi and Rajinikanth‘s position in the list and throwing Blue Star out of the top 10 list.

Ghilli, on the day it was re-released, crossed the 8 crore mark worldwide, creating a hysteria none had expected. The overall ticket sales for the film on the opening day touched almost 400K, which might be a synonym for phenomenal.