Ghilli Re-Release Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Destroys Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Closes As The Sixth-Highest Grosser Of 2024 In Tamil Nadu!

It was on April 20 that Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s sports action film Ghilli was re-released in the cinemas, marking the 20th anniversary of the superhit film. However, no one knew that this re-release would set up a new benchmark at the box office, with the film breaking records!
Ghilli Re-Release Closing Collection
Ghilli ended its run under 30 crore at the box office but is the sixth-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024, destroying Jayam Ravi and Rajinikanth‘s position in the list and throwing Blue Star out of the top 10 list.
Ghilli, on the day it was re-released, crossed the 8 crore mark worldwide, creating a hysteria none had expected. The overall ticket sales for the film on the opening day touched almost 400K, which might be a synonym for phenomenal.
On the first day of its release, Ghilli Re-release surpassed many Kollywood releases of 2024 including Rebel, Kalvan, and others. It also crossed the opening day collections of many Tollywood films, including Gaami, Bheema, Eagle, Yatra 2, The Family Star, and others.
Ghilli Re-Release – Sixth Highest Grosser
Thalapathy Vijay revamped the Tamil Box Office in 2024, giving it a reason to breathe before Tamannaah Bhatia arrived with Aranmanai 4 to destroy numbers.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2024 in Tamil Nadu.
1. Aranmanai 4: 63.90 crore gross
2. Manjummel Boys: 63.80 crore gross
3. Ayalaan: 54.60 crore gross gross
4. Captain Miller: 40.5 crore gross
5. Godzilla x Kong: 35.50 crore gross
6. Ghilli Re-release: 24.80 crore gross
7. Lal Salaam: 19.20 crore gross
8. Siren: 16.25 crore gross
9. Vadakkupatti Ramasamy: 14.50 crore gross
10. Singapore Saloon: 11.25 crore gross
