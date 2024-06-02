Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection (After 29 Days): Tamannaah Bhatia Rakes 93.75% Higher Than Bhola Shankar + Bandra Avenging Her Last Two Disasters

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranmanai 4 is already celebrating its victory as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. In 29 days, the horror-comedy has registered 63.48 crore in India and 92.50 crore worldwide. It has surpassed Ayalaan as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection

Tamannaah‘s horror flick also co-stars Raashii Khanna as the lead, and it is ready to be released in Hindi after entertaining the audiences in Tamil. It has broken many records at the box office, from being the second-biggest Tamil opener to the highest overseas collection.

The film with 92.50 crore surpassed many big Tamil superstar films including Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam and Dhanush’s Captain Miller. It is now inching towards the 100 crore worldwide club and it will be the first Tamil film of 2024 to achieve the number.

Biggest In The Franchise

While Aranmanai 4 is the biggest film in the franchise, it has taken the franchise total to 220 crore.

Have a look at the collection of the four Aranmanai films at the box office.

1. Aranmanai (2014): 65 crore

2. Aranmanai 2 (2016): 39 crore

3. Aranmanai 3 (2021): 23 crore

4. Aranmanai 4 (2024): 93 crore*

Total – 220 crore

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Box Office Recovery!

With Aranmanai 4, Tamannaah has earned much higher than the last two disasters of her career. Her Malayalam flick Bandra was a disaster that earned 6 crore, and Telugu film Bhola Shankar earned 42 crore worldwide. Aranmanai is currently raking almost 93% higher than the combined total of her previous disasters, redeeming her position at the box office.

Before Aranmanai, Tamannaah’s last hit was with Rajinikanth‘s Jailer, and here’s hoping Aranmanai 4 brings her more accolades.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

