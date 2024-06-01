Turbo Box Office Collection Worldwide (After 9 Days): Mammootty Delivers Third-Highest Grossing Film Of His Entire Career - Destroys 3 Major Records!

Mammootty’s Turbo is currently climbing the ladder of success and as we speak, the film has surpassed the superstar’s previous film Bramayugam at the box office. In 9 days, Turbo has garnered a collection of 26.30 crore in India and 59.05 crore worldwide.

Turbo Box Office Collection Day 9

On the ninth day, Mammootty’s action-comedy earned 1.20 crore in India, with a minimum drop of around 4% on the second Friday. This is much lower than the collection of the first Friday (day 2), which was 3.70 crore in India!

Turbo, at 59.05 crore worldwide, has surpassed Mammootty’s previous release, Bramayugam, which earned 58.96 crore at the box office in its lifetime. Turbo took 9 days to destroy Mammootty’s previous box office high of this year!

Along with surpassing Bramayugam, Turbo has achieved three major records at the box office.

Third Highest-Grosser Of Mammootty’s Career

Turbo, with 59.05 crore, has destroyed Mammootty’s Bramayugam record, which occupied the position of the third-highest-grossing film of Mammootty’s career ever! Turbo is now Mammootty’s third highest-grossing film, surpassing Bramayugam‘s 58.96 crore!

Second Highest Malayalam Opener Of 2024 (India)

Turbo is the second-highest Malayalam opener of 2024 after Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life. While Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film opened at 7.50 crore in India, Mammootty’s action-comedy opened at 5.70 crore securing the spot for the second-highest-opener in Malayalam this year. It surpassed Malaikottai Vaaliban’s 5.65 crore opening.

Highest Overseas Opener

Mamootty’s action comedy is the highest overseas opener, surpassing biggies like Aadujeevitham and Aavesham! Check out the biggest worldwide opening and overseas opening of Malayalam Films of 2024.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 16 crore | 7.25 crore overseas

Turbo: 15.70 crore | 8.50 crore overseas

Malaikottai Valiban: 12.15 crore | 5.60 crore overseas

Aavesham: 10.50 crore | 6.30 crore overseas

Varshangalkku Shesham: 10.15 crore | 6.50 crore overseas

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 8 crore | 3.75 crore overseas

Bramayugam: 7.65 crore | 4 crore overseas

Manjummel Boys: 6.40 crore | 2.50 crore overseas

