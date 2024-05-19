The year 2024 has been an all-time high for the Malayalam Cinema, and believe it or not but, Mollywood, with its current pace, will be hitting a 1000 crore worldwide collection at the box office by the closing of this month. This definitely calls for a celebration.

While Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham, Manjummel Boys, and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life are the top contributors to this 1000 crore worldwide box office, recently released Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is also ready to join this club soon looking at its current pace.

In India, Mollywood films have crossed the 500 crore landmark, and some of them have outperformed, ditching the expected numbers. Prithviraj Sukumaran might be applauded for bringing in two box office successes in a span of 3 months, which is commendable.

Top 3 Films Contribute 57%

The top three films at the worldwide box office contribute around 57% of the total box office collection by Malayalam films. Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, and Aavesham have cumulatively earned 556.08 crore at the box office worldwide. In India, the three films have collected 311.52 crore cumulatively.

Here are the top 10 Malayalam Films In India (2024)

1. Manjummel Boys: 142 crore

2. Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.03 crore

3. Aavesham: 84.49 crore

4. Premalu: 76.10 crore

5. Varhsangalkku Shesham: 38.30 crore

6. Bramayugam: 27 crore

7. Abraham Ozler: 21 crore

8. Malaikottai Vaaliban: 14.10 crore

9. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 12.5 crore

10. Malayalee From India: 10.70 crore

Total: 530.12

Biggest Opener

The biggest opener this year at the Malayalam Box Office has been Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life with 7.50 crore, which is followed by Malaikottai Vaaliban at number 2 with 5.70 crore and recently released Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil with 3.80 crore.

Four Hundred Crore Grossers

While only Manjummel Boys has crossed the 100 crore club in India, the worldwide box office of Malayalam films can be boasted well with four 100 crore grossers this year.

Here are the top 10 Malayalam Films Of 2024 Worldwide

1. Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore

2. Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 159.83 crore

3. Aavesham: 154.69 crore

4. Premalu: 132.79 crore

5. Varhsangalkku Shesham: 81.69 crore

6. Bramayugam: 58.96 crore

7. Abraham Ozler: 42 crore

8. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 30 crore

9. Malaikottai Vaaliban: 29.83 crore

10. Malayalee From India: 18.62 crore

Total: 977.81



