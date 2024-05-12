Aavesham Box Office Collection (After 31 Days): Fahadh Faasil Finishes The Eid Clash 126% Higher Than Maidaan - 3 Major Records Broken!

Fahadh Faasil‘s Aavesham has hit the ball out of the court, and as the film reaches the finishing line, completing the Eid clash race of two Hindi films and two Malayalam films, his action-comedy has emerged as the clear winner at the box office with 152 crore collection globally.

Aavesham Box Office Collection – Best Eid Film!

On Eid 2024, four major films were released at the box office. Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan & Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Hindi and Fahadh Faasil’s Reintroduction against Varshangalkku Shesham in Malayalam. Out of the four films making it one of the biggest Eid clashes, Aavesham turned out to be the best performer, with close to 96 crore gross box office collections in India.

Aavesham has broken many box office records, and the film emerged as the third highest-grossing Malayalam film globally after Manjummel Boys’s 241.56 crore and Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’s 159.06 crore.

126.86% Higher Than Maidaan

Fahadh Faasil’s film collected 126% more than Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, which collected around 67 crore at the box office worldwide. Meanwhile, the other Eid release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, collected 110 crore worldwide. Varshangalkku Shesham collected 81.69 crore at the box office globally.

Three Major Box Office Record

Aavesham, in its 31-day run at the box office, broke three records. Apart from being the biggest Eid hit of this year and the third highest-grossing Malayalam film at the box office, it has currently turned into the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

About Aavesham

Rated 8.1 on IMDb and collecting 75 crore gross in Kerala and around 55 crore overseas, the action comedy helmed by Jithu Madhavan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The official synopsis of the film says, “Three teenagers reach Bangalore for their engineering degree and get involved in a fight with seniors. They find a local gangster named Ranga to help them take revenge.”

