A few months ago, when the trailer of Maidaan was released, everyone thought Ajay Devgn would continue with his winning pace at the box office, starting with successful films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Drishyam 2. However, the sports drama was a disastrous bet at the box office.

In his attempt to relive another hero, Ajay Devgn transformed himself into Syed Abdul Rahim, and the film was loved by a large number of people. Still, the love and the admiration stayed only in words and did not translate into numbers at the box office.

In 17 days, all Maidaan could do was collect almost 40 crore at the box office and not give any hope to escalate further and touch the 50 crore mark at the box office as well! However, it seems there are certain reasons for the hammered film’s performance at the box office.

The Long Wait & The Massive Budget!

Maidaan was announced many years ago. While the film took its sweet time to get made, Covid-19 played the antagonist. During this time, the set had to be maintained, and the budget of the film was increased. After the pandemic, the set was yet again destroyed by the cyclones in Mumbai, costing another few crores to the budget. Helplessly, Boney Kapoor had to release the film, which started at a limited budget and now stands at almost 250 crore!

The Wrong Release Date!

The release date for Amit Sharma’s sports drama was a little problematic since Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in any way, attracted the masses. However, this cannot be that big of a problem because BMCM also tanked at the box office, which leads us to a final conclusion!

Not That Great A Film?

Probably, Maidaan is not as great a film as it has been perceived and promoted as! If you think otherwise, then we can definitely debate on the same since we listed down the reasons Why Maidaan Failed, and you can check them out before coming to a conclusion!

Heading For A 200+ Crore Loss!

Maidaan is heading for a 200+ crore loss at the box office. After getting stuck for years, the film has an inflated budget of almost 250 crore. Currently, with only a 40 crore box office collection, it is not even a disaster; it is a calamity for Ajay Devgn.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Paycheck Is 125% Higher Than The Entire Earning, Heads For 280+ Crore Loss?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News