Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are running the last leg of their box office journey and struggling to breathe before touching the finishing line. In a heartbreaking update after 17 days, the two films have not yet crossed 100 crore even cumulatively!

As the year 2024 started, Bollywood fans were gearing up for the biggest Eid clash of this season with Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff – Akshay Kumar. The former’s film is a biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim, and the action duo’s film was touted as one of the biggest action films in Bollywood.

However, both films have surrendered, in fact, crumbled down at the box office, earning tits and bits and churning out embarrassing numbers, making it one of the most disastrous clashes Bollywood might have ever witnessed!

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 17

On the 17th day of its release, Ajay Devgn‘s sports drama collected almost 1.5 crore at the box office as per estimates. This finally has helped the film touch the 40 crore mark, making the other 10 crore a herculean task of a lifetime to touch! The film might take its last breath even before touching the 50-crore line!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 17

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s action biggie, also starring Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chhillar, seems to have already surrendered at the box office with only 60 – 65 lakh coming on the 17th day. The film might touch the 62 – 65 crore mark before putting down the curtain!

Maidaan was helmed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, whereas Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

