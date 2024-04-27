Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has emerged as a big winner at the worldwide box office and has already made its place among the highest-grossing films in the Malayalam film industry. Now, the latest noteworthy development is coming from the domestic market, where the film has achieved a remarkable milestone in Kerala. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Blessy, the survival drama was released on 28th March. Upon its release, the film received highly positive reviews from critics and the audience, too, gave a big thumbs up. While initially the genre was touted to be a hurdle but thankfully, the audience accepted the content with open arms. As a result, the mark of 150 crores gross has already been crossed globally.

As per the recent update, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has earned 82.57 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the Indian gross collection stands at 97.43 crores. In the overseas market, the film has amassed 58 crores gross, thus pushing the worldwide box office tally to 155.43 crores gross.

Coming to the latest achievement, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has crossed the mark of 75 crores gross in the home state of Kerala. The current collection stands at 75.50 crores gross in Kerala, as per Sacnilk. With this, the film has become the only third film in history to hit the mark of 75 crores gross in the state. In the meantime, it also surpassed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Kerala. For those who don’t know, Baahubali 2 had earned 73 crores gross.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’s 75.50 crores gross stands next to 2018: Everyone is A Hero (89.50 crores gross) and Pulimurugan (78.50 crores gross).

Meanwhile, the film also stars K. R. Gokul, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis and others in key roles. The music is composed by legendary composer, AR Rahman.

