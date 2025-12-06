Vilaayath Budha, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, has concluded its theatrical run after spending just two weeks in theaters. After a slow start, the film was expected to gain momentum and at least reach a respectable total. Unfortunately, it failed to do so and wrapped up its run much earlier than expected. At the worldwide box office, it has ended its run with a gross of less than 10 crore. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Mollywood action drama was theatrically released on November 21. It received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for the performances, while the typical mass treatment of the film drew criticism. Among the ticket-buying audience, word of mouth was average, thus failing to create any post-release buzz. Such a reception resulted in poor footfall.

How much did Vilaayath Budha earn at the worldwide box office?

Vilaayath Budha started its domestic ride with just 1.7 crores and managed to multiply the opening day collection only three times. As per the collection update, it earned 5.18 crore net at the Indian box office, which is a dismal score. Including GST, the gross collection is 6.11 crores. Overseas, too, it turned out to be a big failure, earning just 2.6 crores, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, its closing collection at the worldwide box office is 8.71 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 5.18 crores

India gross – 6.11 crores

Overseas gross – 2.6 crores

Worldwide gross – 8.71 crores

Box office verdict

While there’s no official word about the budget, Vilaayath Budha was reportedly made at 40 crores. Against this cost, it managed to earn only 5.18 crore net, thus recovering only 12.95% of the budget. So, it ended the disastrous run with a deficit of 87.05%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 40 crores

India net collection – 5.18 crores

Deficit – 34.82 crores

Deficit% – 87.05%

Verdict – Flop

