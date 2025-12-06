Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein has entered its second week at the box office. It has lost its domination at the ticket windows, as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has become the latest talk of the town. Despite that, the romantic drama has surpassed the worldwide lifetime of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat to emerge as the #3 highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Close to 20 crore milestone overseas

In 8 days of its overseas run, Aanand L Rai’s directorial has amassed approximately 17.69 crore gross. It has surpassed Sky Force (15 crores) and Baaghi 4 (14 crores), among other Bollywood biggies of 2025. These are impressive figures, considering the genre and the star power of Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in the international market.

Emerges as the #3 Bollywood romantic grosser of 2025 globally!

At the worldwide box office, Tere Ishk Mein has accumulated 123.33 crore gross in 8 days. This includes domestic earnings of 89.53 crores net, which is approximately 105.64 crores gross.

It has now emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 worldwide by surpassing Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (117.74 crores). Today, it will surpass Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 (127.63 crores) and gain the second spot. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara will continue to rule at the top, with its global total of 570.67 crores.

Check out the top 5 romantic worldwide grossers of 2025 in Bollywood:

Saiyaara: 570.67 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 127.63 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 123.33 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 117.74 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 108.11 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Worldwide Box Office Summary (8 Days)

India net: 89.53 crores

India gross: 105.64 crores

Overseas gross: 17.69 crores

Worldwide gross: 123.33 crores

