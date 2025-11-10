Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a massive success at the box office. It is now playing in the 100 crore club worldwide but refuses to slow down! The romantic drama has now surpassed the overseas lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. Scroll below for the day 20 report!

Will it enter the 100 crore club in India?

As per the official update shared by the producers Desi Movies Factory, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has raked in 81.78 crore net at the Indian box office in 20 days. It is facing competition from Thamma and Kantara Chapter 1.

Milap Zaveri‘s directorial is now less than 20 crores away from entering the 100 crore club. The pace during the third week will determine whether it will clock a century in its Indian lifetime or not. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 96.50 crores.

Beats Sky Force overseas!

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force witnessed a decent run in India but received an underwhelming response at the overseas box office. In its international lifetime, it had accumulated 15 crore gross. Now, in only 20 days, Harshvardhan Rane’s romantic drama has surpassed that mark with its overseas total of 16.50 crore gross.

Inching closer to the 115 crore mark worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has amassed 113 crore gross. Today, the romantic drama will officially cross the 115 crore milestone, a never-before-seen feat for Harshvardhan Rane in his career. It is also the second highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 113 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 102.64 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.57 crores Param Sundari: 89.72 crores

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 20

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 81.78 crores

ROI: 227%

India gross: 96.50 crores

Overseas gross: 16.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 113 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

