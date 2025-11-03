Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma has concluded its second weekend on a successful note. The romantic horror-comedy maintained a steady hold, unlocking new feats at the box office. Maddock Films’ production has now emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 13

According to estimates, Thamma added 4.50 crores to the kitty on day 13. It witnessed a slight decline compared to the 4.75 crore garnered on the second Saturday. There’s immense competition from Baahubali – The Epic, Kantara Chapter 1, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, but the momentum has been upto the mark so far.

The box office collection after 13 days concludes at 135.75 crore net in India. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 160.18 crores. Thamma is now less than 2 crores away from beating Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores) and becoming Ayushmann Khurrana’s second highest-grossing film of all time.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net earnings):

Week 1: 123.25 crores (10 days)

(10 days) Day 11: 3.25 crores *

* Day 12: 4.75 crores *

* Day 13: 4.50 crores*

Total: 135.75 crores*

Thamma vs top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film continues its streak of success. In only 13 days, it has left behind the domestic lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. It is now the ninth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the Indian box office.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) – 213.84 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Thamma – 135.75 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores

Thamma Box Office Summary (13 days)

India net: 135.75 crores

India gross: 160.18 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 3: Zubeen Garg’s Film Is Officially A Success + Now The #6 Highest Assamese Grosser Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News