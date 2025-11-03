SS Rajamouli’s directorial Baahubali – The Epic is on a record-breaking journey in theatres. The craze for Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer lived on even after the years, and the result is visible at the box office. In only 3 days, the epic action film has emerged as the third highest-grossing re-release of all time in India. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Baahubali – The Epic Box Office Collection Day 3

As per Sacnilk, Baahubali – The Epic raked in 6.30 crores on day 3, all languages included. This includes 3.9 crores from the Telugu, which is the best-performing language, followed by Hindi (1.60 crores). The remaining combined sum is from the Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil belts.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office surge to 24.35 crores net, all languages included. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 28.73 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in all languages (net earnings):

Paid previews: 1.15 crores

Day 1: 9.65 crores

Day 2: 7.25 crores

Day 3: 6.3 crores

Total: 24.35 crores

Emerges as the 3rd highest-grossing re-release in India

Baahubali – The Epic has accumulated moolah in its opening weekend, which most re-releases fail to earn in their lifetimes. In only three days, Prabhas’ starrer has surpassed Ghilli to enter the top 3 highest-grossing re-releases of all time in India.

The next target is to surpass Tumbbad (38 crore gross). All eyes are on the Monday test, which will determine how soon or later SS Rajamouli’s film takes over the second spot.

Take a look at the highest-grossing re-releases at the Indian box office (gross collection):

Sanam Teri Kasam – 41.94 crores Tumbbad – 38 crores Baahubali – The Epic – 28.73 crores (3 days) Ghilli – 26.5 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 26 crores Titanic 3D – 18 crores Sholay 3D – 13 crores Laila Majnu – 11.59 crores

Baahubali – The Epic Box Office Summary Day 3 (All Languages)

India net: 24.35 crores

India gross: 28.73 crores

