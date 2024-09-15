Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri’s Laila Majnu has got a new life after hitting theatres for the second time. During its initial run, the film was a big flop but now, after 6 years, it has managed to shine at the Indian box office and emerged as a big success story. Recently, it completed a month in theatres and it is surprising to see that this romantic affair is still running successfully. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 35 days!

Directed by Sajid Ali, the Bollywood romantic drama was originally released in 2018. Back then, it received generally positive reviews from critics, but at ticket windows, it failed miserably by wrapping up its domestic run below 3 crores net. However, over the years, it built its loyal fan base among the young audience and its music album earned massive popularity.

On popular demand, Laila Majnu was released in theatres after Rockstar’s superb re-run. It arrived on the big screen on August 9 and completed its fifth week (35 days) on Thursday. What’s more exciting is that the fifth week was on par with the fourth week. During the fourth week, it earned 1.20 crores, while during the fifth week, it made another 1.15 crores.

After 35 days, Laila Majnu stands at an impressive 9.15 crores net at the Indian box office. The film is benefitting from the young audience in urban centers, and considering the lack of major releases for the next few days, it will keep going smoothly. In its lifetime, it is expected to cross 10 crores and surpass Rockstar‘s re-release (10 crores) in India.

During the initial run in 2018, the Sajid Ali directorial did a business of 2.90 crores. So, with 9.15 crores of re-release, the film has surpassed its original run with 215.51% higher collection.

Breakdown of Laila Majnu’s run at the Indian box office:

Initial run- 2.90 crores

Re-release- 9.15 crores

Total- 12.05 crores

