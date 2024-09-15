Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (North America): Beats It Ends With Us After Crossing $150M Mark In Its Second Weekend

Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice set a new record at the box office after recording the second-highest second weekend ever for a September release. The record-breaking spree didn’t stop there. Despite multiple new releases, Tim Burton’s sequel retained the top spot at the domestic box office, where it cruised past a significant milestone. In less than ten days, Beetlejuice 2 also overtook It Ends With Us statewide earnings.

Beetlejuice, starring Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O’Hara, was released on September 6. In its second weekend, Beetlejuice 2 dominated the domestic box office charts despite new release Speak No Evil putting up a respectable fight.

Tim Burton’s sequel, which hit theaters 36 years after the original film, reportedly raked in $14.4 million on Friday (via Deadline). This was over 200% higher than the runner-up, Speak No Evil, which landed in second place with less than $5 million on Opening Day.

With a $14.4 million Friday Beetlejuice Beetlejuice domestic gross has now crossed the $150 million mark. The film has made $150.8 million domestically and $186.8 Million worldwide. Tim Burton’s sequel has now surpassed Blake Lively’s blockbuster hit It Ends With Us’ $142 million domestic haul. Beetlejuice 2 overtook It Ends With Us stateside, earning in just eight days.

The film starring Michael Keaton also beat Quiet Place Day One’s domestic take of $138 million to become the second-highest-grossing horror film after COVID-19. The movie is reportedly eyeing a three-day second-weekend gross of over $50 million, making it the second-highest sophomore weekend outing for a September release behind Warner Bros film It. The 2017 horror flick grossed $60 million in its sophomore weekend.

