Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Worldwide): Only $5M Away From Reaching This Massive Milestone

Superhero duo Deadpool and Wolverine refuse to give up their spot at the top of the box office chart. The film continued to rake in big bucks two and a half months after hitting theatres. The superhero sequel is expected to earn north of $5 million in weekend 8, pushing it past a massive global milestone. Shawn Levy’s directed film is just $5 million away from reaching the $1.3 billion mark worldwide.

The Merc With The Mouth team-up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine has become a massive hit for Marvel, performing beyond expectations. The film is the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and the seventh biggest MCU title. It is also the highest-grossing film of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s careers. Heading into its eighth weekend of release, Deadpool and Wolverine passed the $1.29 billion mark worldwide. It will soon cross the $1.3 billion mark.

According to Forbes, the Marvel superheroes entered the weekend with $1.295 billion worldwide revenue. Deadpool and Wolverine are only $5 million away from the massive $1.3 billion milestone.

The film is projected to earn $5 million at the domestic box office and another $2 million overseas on weekend 8. With $7 million, Deadpool and Wolverine is expected to close business on Sunday, September 15, 2024, with a total of $1.302 billion.

Per the outlet, Deadpool and Wolverine are now on course to end their theatrical run with a $1.32 billion worldwide haul. It is unlikely that the film will beat Black Panther’s $1.374 billion lifetime haul to become the sixth highest-grossing MCU title.

However, Deadpool and Wolverine exceeded expectations and became the second highest-grossing film of 2024, behind Inside Out 2, which earned $1.6 billion worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

