Universal/Blumhouse’s horror film Speak No Evil put up a good fight at the box office, emerging at the top of all new releases. The film dominated all new entries, grossing over $4 million on opening day.

The James McAvoy thriller opened in theaters across North America (Canada and the United States) on September 13, 2024. The film was released alongside Dave Bautista’s action Comedy The Killer’s Game and Matt Walsh-led prank feature Am I Racist? Despite the competition, Speak No Evil put up a solid performance and became the highest-grossing new release of the weekend.

With a budget of $15 million, The Blumhouse Production Thriller raked in $4.9 million at the domestic box office (via Deadline). After a solid start, Speak No Evil is reportedly tracking for a $10 million to $13 million opening weekend collection. The film did not just dominate other new releases but also debuted in second place in the domestic chart.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which came out in theaters last week, retained the top spot with over $14 million second Friday earnings. Meanwhile, the new release Am I Racist took the third spot, with Deadpool and Wolverine trailing behind with $1.4 million Friday.

Speak No Evil opened with solid reviews among critics and fans. The James Watkins-directed remake of the 2022 Danish Thriller has an impressive 85% critic score and 84% audience rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

A review from the Tribune said, “It is fascinating to see how Watkins teases out new themes, cultural nuances and endings with a whole new set of characters placed within this premise. Despite the differences, it is still a thrill to watch it play out in its own way.”

Speak No Evil is now playing in theaters across the United States.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

