Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role, is getting love and appreciation after years of waiting. During its initial run, it received a warm welcome from critics, but at ticket windows, it failed to emerge as a winner. Luckily, in the form of a re-release, it got a second chance to prove its commercial worth, and the audience isn’t missing the opportunity to shower love this time. Keep reading to learn the detailed box office report for day 2!

In the absence of noteworthy films from Bollywood, several old classics have made their way to the big screen for their re-run. After the success of Rockstar, Laila Majnu, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, two more classics arrived in theatres this Friday in the form of Veer Zaara and Tumbbad. Among all these films, the Sohum Shah starrer has created history by fetching the biggest opening in the history of Bollywood re-releases.

Released on Friday, Tumbbad re-release earned a fantastic 1.65 crores on day 1, scoring much higher than its original opening of 0.65 crore in 2018. With the organic buzz on the ground buzz, it witnessed a massive jump of 60.60% and earned 2.65 crores yesterday, taking its 2-day collection to 4.30 crores net at the Indian box office.

With 4.30 crores, Tumbbad has already recovered its reported budget of 15 crores. For those who don’t know, the film earned 13.48 crores during its initial run in 2018. After including the re-release collection, the overall domestic collection stands at 17.78 crores. So, now, against the updated total of 17.78 crores, the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 2.78 crores, which equals 18.53% returns.

As word-of-mouth is highly positive, the Sohum Shah starrer will show another big jump today, and on weekdays, it’ll maintain a good grip. In the lifetime run, it will comfortably cross Rockstar’s 10 crores net to become the highest-grossing re-release in Bollywood’s history.

Tumbbad re-release breakdown:

Day 1- 1.65 crores

Day 2- 2.65 crores

Total- 4.30 crores

Re-release + initial run- 17.78 crores

(Please note that, here, we’re considering the budget of the film that was reported during its initial release in 2018, and it doesn’t include the marketing costs of re-release)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

