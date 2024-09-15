The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, is enjoying winning momentum in Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy Vijay’s home ground. In the past, we have seen his films perform brilliantly here, irrespective of reviews. Even this time, despite mixed reviews, the magnum opus is performing exceptionally well and is heading towards becoming the highest-grossing film in the state. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film was released on September 5 and was welcomed with mixed reviews from critics. However, Vijay’s massive fanbase is helping it garner big numbers. Recently, we reported about The GOAT crossing the 150 crore mark in the state, and now, with a massive jump yesterday, it is aiming to close the second weekend in the range of 175 crore gross.

Around 175 crores in just 11 days is an excellent score in Tamil Nadu, and with this, The GOAT has a strong chance of dethroning Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. For those who don’t know, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu, with a collection of around 225 crores gross. So, with 50-55 crores more, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is going to be the biggest film in the state.

Of course, the task isn’t that easy, but given the solid trending of The Greatest Of All Time on weekdays, it looks possible. Also, there aren’t many big films in the coming days, so it seems an achievable target. Apart from being at the top in the state, Thalapathy Vijay is also going to create history soon as he’ll be the only actor to have two 200-crore grossers in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in other news, Vijay’s final film was officially announced yesterday. Under the working title Thalapathy 69, the project will be helmed by H Vinoth, and the music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

