The Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is eyeing the coveted 100 crore target. The movie is also touted as the most expensive movie of the actor’s career, mounted at a budget of 90 crore. Let us look at the worldwide collections of the on its 17th day.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Day 17

On its 17th day, the Nani starrer’s India net collections reached 57.50 crore. At the same time, the gross collections came to 67.85 crore. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had a decent overseas collection which came to 25 crore. The worldwide collection of the movie is around 92.85. With this, the movie’s 100 crore mark is not very far away. However, the movie must quicken its pace towards this target, or it might miss this milestone. Even on a Saturday, the collection was below 1 crore, so it will be difficult for the movie to amp up its collection on the weekdays. In such a scenario, achieving the 100 crore target looks a little challenging.

Nani On Feeling Pressure About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s Box Office Release

In an earlier interview before the release of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani spoke about feeling pressured about the movie’s box office verdict. Speaking to E-times, Nani said he does not see Saripodhaa Sanivaaram as a pan-India film. The actor also recalled how his previous movies, like Hi Nanna and Dasara, have been loved in the Hindi belt. He called Saripodhaa Sanivaaram mainly as a Telugu release which has also gotten a wider Tamil release. Nani also said there’s no comparison of his movies with South blockbusters like RRR, Pushpa and Baahubali. He called himself a ‘humble actor’ coming from a humble film.

Vivek Athreya directed Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. In addition to Nani, the movie also stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and P Sai Kumar. This marks Nani’s second film with Vivek Athreya after the 2022 film Ante Sundaraniki. The plot revolves around a Surya (Nani) who turns into a vigilante every Saturday to unleash his aggressive nature. During this stint, he punishes the corrupt individuals until he locks horns with a highly corrupted police officer (SJ Suryah). Well, it will be interesting to see whether the movie can cross that reach that 100 crore mark soon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

