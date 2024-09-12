The Nani starrer Sanipodhaa Sanivaaram is going steady at the box office. Even though the movie is inching at a snail’s pace toward the 100 crore mark, it will indeed cross that milestone soon. The movie is also the most expensive film of Nani’s career, mounted at a budget of 90 crore.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 13

Talking about the India net collections of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram on its 13th day, the Nani starrer earned around 55.23 crore. Its gross collection came to 65.17 crore. At the same time, the movie earned a steady 23.8 crore from its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 88.97 crore.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Inches Closer To The 100 Crore Mark

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is now inching closer to the 100 crore mark. It almost needs less than 12 crore to hit a century and enter the coveted 100 crore mark. The movie is moving at a slightly slow pace, because of maybe a tough competition from Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). But nevertheless, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has definitely managed to impress the masses.

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Vivek Athreya has helmed the Telugu vigilante film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. About the plotline, Nani plays a vigilante who locks horns with all the corrupt individuals every Saturday. While doing the same, he faces his arch nemesis, a highly corrupt police officer, Inspector R Dayanand (SJ Suryah). Apart from Nani and SJ Suryah, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram also stars Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, and Aditi Balan in the lead roles. The movie’s music was composed by Jakes Bejoy. Now, all eyes are on the coming days, when Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will soon manage to cross 100 crore. The actor will also be seen in another high-octane action film, Hit The Third Case, which is a part of the super hit Hit franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Recovers 41.66% Of Its Budget Despite Witnessing Huge Drop After 9.5 Crore Havoc On Sunday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News