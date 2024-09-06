Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 9: Nani Is Only 5.09 Crore Away To Beat His Last Release Hi Nanna!

Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is on a roll at the box office, churning out decent numbers despite competition from other new South Indian releases. The film, in its 9-day run, currently stands at 44.13 crore net collection in India and 73.25 crore gross collection worldwide.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 9

On the 9th day, the second Friday, the film witnessed a drop from the previous day but still earned 1.08 crore on September 6. On September 5, it registered a box office collection of 1.55 crore.

The action vigilante film, in eight days, stands at 73.25 crore gross collection worldwide with 23 crore overseas box office collection. It has also achieved the highest-grossing film tag for Nani in North American territory.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram VS Hi Nanna Box Office

After 9 days, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram stands at 44.13 crore and is now only 5.09 crore away from beating Nani’s last release at the box office. Hi Nanna, earned 49.22 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Budget & Collection

The film has been mounted on a budget of 90 crore, and with the current 44.13 crore collection, it has recovered only 49% of its budget. It would be a very long wait for the film to recover its entire budget and enter the profit zone. In fact, Nani‘s last release, Hi Nanna, was also made on a budget of 60 – 65 crore and could not break even.

While the vigilante action film has recovered only 49% of its budget, it would be interesting to see if it closes its run on a profitable note!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Telugu films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 At The Worldwide Box Office (22 Days): Inches Away From The 750 Crore Milestone, It’s An All-Time Blockbuster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News