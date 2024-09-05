The makers of Hit The Third Case have just dropped the first look of the movie. Nani will headline the project, which will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The movie will be released into the theatres on May 1, 2025. While fans are celebrating the announcement of the franchise’s third film, let us revisit the box office verdict of the franchise’s first two films.

Hit: The First Case (2020)’s Box Office Revisit

The first film of the Hit franchise was released in 2020. It starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. Mounted on a budget of around 6.2 crore, the movie saw an opening of 1.90 crore. The first-week collections of the movie came to 6.6 crore. The gross collections at the Indian box office belt came to 7.5 crore while it earned around 0.5 crore from overseas. The worldwide collections came to 8 crore. The movie was later remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Sailesh Kolanu, who will also be directing Hit The Third Case, helmed the project.

Hit: The Second Case (2022)’s Box Office Revisit

The franchise’s second film starred Adivi Sesh in the lead role along with Meenakshi Chaudhury. It was released in 2022 with Sailesh Kolanu turning director again. The sequel saw a jump of around 33% in terms of the worldwide collections from the OG film. It opened with 6.4 crore, which was again a leap of 4.5% from the first movie’s opening day collections. The sequel saw a successful theatrical run of three weeks, with the first week’s collections coming to 21.14 crore. The total collections of the after three weeks came to 25.92 crore. While the Indian gross collections were around 30.35 crore, the movie earned 11.5 crore from overseas. The worldwide collections of Hit: The Second Case came to 41.85 crore. It will be interesting to see whether Nani’s Hit The Third Case can topple these collections.

Hit The Third Case will be bankrolled by Prashanti Tipirneni on Wall Poster Cinema and Nani’s Unanimous Productions. The announcement poster has Nani in a fiery avatar holding an axe while being seated in the driver’s seat. Hit The Third Case seems to be another treat for Nani’s fans after the success of Saripodhaa Saanivaram. It will be exciting to see whether Nani manages to take the threequel film to a total of 100 crore.

Must Read: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Recovers 41.66% Of Its Budget Despite Witnessing Huge Drop After 9.5 Crore Havoc On Sunday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News