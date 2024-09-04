Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is having a very smooth run at the box office, and despite bringing the lowest day on Tuesday, the film is very close to surpassing the superstar’s last release, Hi Nanna’s lifetime collection. In fact, it might cross the number by the end of the week.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, September 4, the vigilante action film collected 2.40 crore at the box office, witnessing almost 31% drop from Monday. The film earned 3.50 crore on the fifth day.

However, after six-days the total collections of the Nani starrer stand at 39.40 crore in India, surpassing the lifetime collection of Naa Saami Ranga. It has registered a gross collection of 67.50 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, the film is also very close to Hi Nanna’s lifetime collection of 49.22 crore.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office VS Hi Nanna

While it took Hi Nanna a good four weeks to earn 49.22 crore in India and 76.35 crores worldwide, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is close to both these landmarks in six days. The Nani starrer vigilante action film stands at 39.40 crore, almost 79% of Hi Nanna’s total lifetime collection. However, it will take the film more than a week to cover this gap of almost 10 crore at the box office.

1 Million Ticket Sales!

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has already crossed 1 Million ticket sales on BMS in India. The film was released in Hindi as Surya’s Saturday and has collected 42 lakh from there as well. On Tuesday, Nani‘s film, also starring SJ Suryah, registered 36K pre-sales on BMS, surpassing Saindhav & Eagle.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

