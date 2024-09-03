Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has turned into absolute rage at the box office, with the film gradually inching toward recovery from its budget. In five days, the box office collection of this vigilante action film will stand at 37 crore net in India. The film roared on Sunday and witnessed a considerable drop on Monday.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collection Day 5

On the fifth day, Monday, September 2, the film earned 3.5 crore, witnessing a drop of almost 63.16% from its previous day. On Sunday, the film brought the biggest day with 9.5 crore collection, more than the opening day itself.

However, a drop was expected since it was a working Monday, but still, the film did well, adding 3.5 crore to its kitty and taking the total to 37 crore. In fact, it is expected to stick to an average pace of 2 – 3 crore on Tuesday as well.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Budget & Collection

The Nani starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 90 crore and the film has already earned 37 crore recovering 41% of its entire budget in four days itself. However, earning the remaining part to break even would be a task with new releases in the first month of September.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Worldwide Box Office

In five days, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram stands at 63.75 crore gross collection worldwide with 20 crore coming from overseas. The film is almost half way through Tillu Square’s worldwide total of 130 crore and might axe its position in the list of the highest-grossing Telugu Films of 2024 worldwide.

Top 10 Telugu Grossers Of 2024 In India

Meanwhile, in India, the film has pushed Naa Saami Ranga and Eagle to one spot below to occupy the fifth spot as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024.

Check out the top 10 Telugu grossers of 2024 (India)

Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crore HanuMan : 201 crore Guntur Kaaram: 127 crore Tillu Square: 83.90 crore Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 37 crore* Naa Sami Ranga: 30.50 crore Eagle: 24.10 crore The Family Star: 21 crore Gangs Of Godavari: 18 crore Ooru Peru Bhairavakona: 17.40 crore

