Nani revealed that he plays a LIC agent in the movie. “The audience will feel my presence throughout, but other actors will also steal the show with strong characterizations.” “You will enjoy SJ Suryah and Priyanka’s performances.”

Nani praises filmmaker Vivek Athreya’s abilities. “Unlike our last movie, the narrative is straight and linear this time, avoiding any back-and-forth that could confuse the audience.” According to the trailer, Nani’s persona will only express his wrath on Saturdays. The actor concurs: “There’s a wonderful emotional reason behind choosing Saturday as a significant day in the movie, which will be revealed shortly after the film begins.”

The film tells the narrative of Surya, who has anger issues. His mother tells him to unleash his wrath on Saturday. Nani reveals that, while the film will be action-packed, it will also be emotionally engaging. He further adds that “the emotions in the film are really real. The audience will not feel like they are being forced to participate. He only expresses his pain on Saturdays to maintain his vow to his mother. There is a compelling incentive for him to choose Saturday. Aditi Balam played my sister.”

The hero’s everyday life takes a dramatic turn when he confronts a corrupt police officer who punishes innocent people for trivial reasons. Once Surya believes someone is his buddy, he will go to any length to save him. The reason Surya offends the police officer, as well as their connection, is revealed gradually throughout the film. Saturday has religious importance for Hindus, who desire to be satvik on that day. However, the filmmaker provided a good twist by selecting that specific day to vent the hero’s rage. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has high bookings both in Telugu states and internationally.

