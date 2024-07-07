Addressing queries from Telugu media, Nag Ashwin clarified that while Nani had previously collaborated with him it was not feasible to include him in Kalki 2898 AD’s initial installment. He assured fans that there could be opportunities for his involvement in future sequels hinting at potential expanded roles and character developments in subsequent parts of the franchise.

The speculation around Nani’s potential role as Lord Krishna in the film’s sequel was also addressed by Nag Ashwin, who stated that no concrete plans had been made for Nani’s role yet.

Meanwhile, Nag Ashwin also revealed interesting facts about Vijay Devarkonda’s character. Vijay Deverakonda, cast as Arjuna, makes a brief appearance in Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin hinted at the character’s significance to the storyline suggesting that Vijay Deverakonda’s role might expand in the sequels promising surprises and deeper explorations of his character.

The director also expressed enthusiasm for Karna’s character in the film, stating his importance in the narrative. Ashwin teased potential cameos and the introduction of new worlds in future installments building anticipation among fans for the expanding universe of Kalki.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, made with a reported budget of ₹600 crore debuted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English. This post-apocalyptic film draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film combines elements of the Hindu epic Mahabharata with science fiction. Since its theatrical release on June 27, the film has performed exceptionally well globally crossing the ₹700 crore mark within nine days according to the film’s team. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Shobhana. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the movie.

