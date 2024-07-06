Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has received many great reviews. The movie was released in theatres on June 27, 2024. It’s a blend of science fiction and Hindu mythology set in a dystopian future. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

Ever since the Kalki 2898 AD trailer dropped, many on the internet found similarities in the set design with Star Wars and Dune. The story is set in Kashi, post-apocalypse, where the city has turned into ruins. Hence, it also reminded some people of the Mad Max saga. Now, Nag Ashwin has reacted to these comparisons.

Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2898 AD being called similar to Star Wars & Dune

In an interview with PTI, Nag Ashwin stated, “They have seen these familiar tropes in ‘Star Wars’ and Marvel films, but it is still in Kashi. It still has an auto on the streets. It feels like all the worlds have come together. You don’t want to feel derivative; you don’t want to feel like it’s Blade Runner. It should look like Kashi, not Tokyo.”

The Kalki 2898 AD director cleared that nothing is common between the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer and other Hollywood movies, except for the desert visuals. “I love ‘Star Wars’. There must be something subconscious there. Other movies not so much except for the fact that we have desert in our film and there is also desert in Dune and ‘Mad Max’. Apart from that, it has nothing to do with the story, technology or design. Having the funny robot sidekick (Bhairava’s AI car, Bujji) is probably a ‘Star Wars’ thing. Maybe ageing the vehicles to make them look rusty was also an aesthetic from there,” said the director.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD ended on a cliffhanger. The sequel is confirmed and will feature the lead cast: Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin, Prabhas as Bhairava, and Deepika Padukone as Sumathi.

