Hombale Films’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has indeed created a phenomenon upon its release. The Prashanth Neel directorial not only captivated audiences’ hearts but also dominated the box office with its whopping box office collections. Having set records upon its release globally and collecting 610 crores+ worldwide, it is now released in Japan, spreading its impact beyond the boundaries.

The makers of Salaar took to their social media and shared an intriguing poster of the film featuring Prabhas on it. They announced the film’s release in Japan and jotted down the caption, “Watch Salaar: Part 1 – CeaseFire in a theatre near you! #SalaarCeaseFire is now in cinemas across Japan!”

It looks like not just Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will now have two massive blockbusters ruling theatres worldwide. Our Darling actor enjoys a massive fan following in the international circuit, so one can expect an impressive boost in the worldwide box office numbers of Salaar.

Take a look at the big announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Prabhas is on a dream run, as the actor’s recent releases have struck gold at the box office. With the phenomenal success of Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire and the latest blockbuster, Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has proven his versatility and appeal to audiences worldwide.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences, and they are all raving about it. The film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

Must Read: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Behavior On The Ghilli Sets Annoy Trisha? Learn Here

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News