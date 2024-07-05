Thalapathy and Trisha’s collaboration in the film Leo last year and the re-release of Ghilli brought back memories of an old interview that they did together.

In the early years of their careers, Vijay and Trisha were interviewed on the show Coffee With Anu, hosted by actress Anu Haasan. During this interview Trisha shared a habit of Vijay that she found annoying.

Trisha mentioned that on the sets, while everyone was socializing and enjoying themselves, Vijay would often sit alone in a corner, staring at a wall for hours. She added, “He is always calm and doesn’t talk much on the sets.”

Reacting to her comments, Vijay calmly explained that unlike everyone else he was thinking about the scene. In a rapid-fire round on the same show Trisha was asked what she disliked the most about Vijay. She responded that she hated his silence. She explained that Vijay’s quiet personality made him seem unapproachable. Ironically Vijay did not respond and just looked at her in silence.

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay has always been known for his calm demeanor, especially in the early stages of his career in Tamil cinema. His co-actors often commented on his reserved nature and tendency to avoid conversations. However over the years Vijay has become more vocal expressing his views on various matters.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Upcoming Projects

Thalapathy Vijay is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi film, The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT) directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie, scheduled for release on September 5, 2024, features a star-studded cast including Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Mic Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, and many others.

Additionally, there is speculation that Vijay will collaborate with director H Vinoth for a film tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, which is rumored to be Vijay’s final movie.

