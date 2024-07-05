In a recent interview, Ashwin has shared his two favorite scenes from the film. One standout moment in Kalki 2898 AD involves Deepika Padukone’s character Sumathi (SUM 80) navigating a perilous tunnel of fire to escape Complex. Ashwin states that this scene is a favorite due to its technical and performance challenges.

“Deepika was incredible in the tunnel scene. Filming it was tough but she handled it with grace and emotion making it a highlight of the movie. I told Deepika it would become iconic,” Nag Ashwin said.

Another favorite scene of Ashwin is the climactic battle between the immortal warrior Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) and the rebel leader Bhairava (Prabhas). He praised the acting skills of both actors and the way the scene builds tension and excitement.

“The climax brings everything together – the story, the characters and the themes. Having legends like Amitabh and Prabhas face off is electrifying. I’m proud of how that scene turned out including the editing and music,” Nag Ashwin noted.

Ashwin also enjoyed the fun elements of the movie but he feels the above two sequences are the most iconic. Viewers of the film will likely agree.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Reports

Kalki 2898 AD has been a box office hit, grossing Rs 650 crores worldwide in its extended first week. The film is expected to have a strong second week maintaining its success. It remains to be seen if it will reach the Rs 1000 crore mark.

Nag Ashwin’s Work Front

Nag Ashwin is now preparing for a sequel to Kalki 2898 AD aiming to create an entire cinematic universe. The climax of the film has been widely praised and sets the foundation for future installments.

