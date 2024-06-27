Rebel Star Prabhas and Naga Ashwin’s magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD has hit the theaters. The expectations are sky high on this movie. Prabhas fans from all over the world are going to watch him in a never seen before kind of a role in the film.

Being a high budget Pan India movie, Kalki 2898 AD has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The makers have left no stone unturned in creating a high buzz around the film. However, we can say that Nag Ashwin has been concentrating more on the promotions of the film in the North side of the country rather than in South.

The movie team had organized a big pre release event in Mumbai but didn’t organize any event in the Telugu States. Some are saying that Nag Ashwin probably believes that people from South will anyway come to the theaters because of the star studded film.

Telugu audiences have been dying to watch Prabhas on the silver screen. Even the Tamil and Malayalam language people are eager to watch actors like Kamal Hassan in the villain role and Dulquer Salman in a cameo role. Some are saying that Nag Ashwin is super confident that the movie will surely work out in the Telugu states which is why he is concentrating more on the promotions in the north.

There is no doubt that the movie has been carrying a massive buzz in the Telugu States. However, with no proper promotions most of the film might not work well at the box office. In this case we can consider that Nag Ashwin is overconfident that the star cast can pull the crowd to the theaters.

Now that the movie has been released, the talk and result of the film itself will prove if Nag Ashwin is confident or over confident.

