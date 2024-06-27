Since its announcement, Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with renowned director Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Coolie has been a hot topic in the Tamil film industry. However, rumors recently surfaced that the film had been shelved.

To clear up the speculation Lokesh Kanagaraj took to social media with an interesting update. The filmmaker posted a photo on his official X account (formerly Twitter) featuring himself with Rajinikanth during the film’s look test. He also confirmed that the film would begin shooting in July. The caption read:

Look test for #Coolie; On floors from July

Look test for #Coolie 🔥

Rumors about Coolie being shelved started circulating after Lokesh Kanagaraj removed the film’s title from his social media handle. This fueled speculation that the project had been canceled just before the filming was set to begin.

However, it was later clarified that the director typically avoids listing the names of his films on social media until they pass censorship. This habit led to similar rumors before the filming of his previous project Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. With Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recent post, it’s clear that Coolie is moving forward as planned.

What We Know About Coolie So Far

Coolie is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fifth directorial venture and his first collaboration with the legendary Rajinikanth. Earlier this year, the director hinted that he plans to showcase Rajinikanth in a negative role in this standalone film which is not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

In April, a short teaser for the film was released, revealing the title and generating a lot of excitement. Recently it was announced that veteran actor Sathyaraj would be joining the project, reuniting with Rajinikanth after nearly 40 years.

Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film. Girish Gangadharan, known for his work with Lokesh Kanagaraj on the 2022 film Vikram is the director of photography. Philomin Raj will handle the editing, while the stunt choreography will be managed by the Anbariv duo.

With these updates it is evident that the much-anticipated Coolie is on track and fans can look forward to its release.

