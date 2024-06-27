Pawan Kalyan, who recently won a historic victory in the 2024 general elections has now taken on the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Beginning Wednesday, June 26, he has started an 11-day religious observance called Vaarahi Ammavari Deeksha. Photos of him have become very popular on the internet in this regard.

Vaarahi Ammavari Deeksha and Viral Photos:

Images of him dressed for the Ammavari Deeksha at his office have spread widely on social media. In the pictures, Pawan Kalyan is seen wearing a simple mustard yellow cotton kurta and a matching dhoti. During this 11-day Deeksha, he will consume only milk, fruits and other liquid foods.

This isn’t the first time Pawan Kalyan has undertaken this Deeksha. Last June, he participated in the Varahi Vijaya Yatra after worshiping the Goddess Varahi. He believes that this Yatra was crucial to his recent success in the 2024 general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan’s Upcoming Films

In addition to his political achievements, Pawan Kalyan has some exciting movie projects lined up. He is gearing up for the release of OG also known as They Call Him OG which is expected to come out this year. The movie features him as a criminal named Ojas Gambheera who returns to Mumbai after ten years to confront a mafia leader named Omi Bhau. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Arjun Das.

Another upcoming film is Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs. Spirit, a period drama set in the 17th century Mughal Empire where Pawan Kalyan plays an outlaw.

Additionally, he is part of the movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh directed by Harish Shankar. This film also features Sakshi Vaidya and Sreeleela in significant roles with Pawan Kalyan portraying a police officer.

