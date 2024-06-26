The theme song of Kalki 2898 AD has been released in Hindi apart from Telugu, and this song resonates with the chaotic calmness that we did not know that our minds needed. Sung by Gowtham Bharadwaj and a powerful chorus, the song is layered yet structured beautifully. The choir by The Indian Choral Ensemble makes sure that it dives deep into your soul.

The world of this Kalki theme is very similar to Adipurush‘s Jai Shri Ram, but the two songs are as distinct as the personalities of Lord Ram and Vishnu. So this theme brings a lot of drama along with it, and as the song progresses, it gives you a feeling of chaos, but a subtle one!

The theme of Kalki and Jai Shri Ram both were cries for help, but while Jai Shri Ram settled down with warmth from the calling, Kalki has a desperate cry for help. Hence, the blueprints for both songs differ in entirety.

Theme Of Kalki – Lyrics

The theme of Kalki has been written by Kumaar, and some of the lines in the song turn magical when the call for Kalki starts with praises but takes a turn towards desperate calls way too soon as the lyrics say, “Phir kisi avatar mein large kya Prabhu?” And the lyrics very soon give you a spine-chilling moment as the chorus sings, “Ant hua hai shuru!”

The song further turns into a group chant as the chorus keeps chanting, “Dukh ko kare door tu, Tu hi Aatma Tu Hi Parmatma.” The song has been released by Saregama and the lyrical video has been beautifully presented with the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu along with the regular stills from Kalki 2898 AD.

Even the stills have been blended beautifully with this deep-diving song, which is heavy on lyrics and music. The song might be used in the background during the film. Music composer Santhosh Narayanan deserves all the accolades for breathing life into such a beauty.

Have a look at the song.

