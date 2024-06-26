Let’s state a fact right at the onset. Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest film to release in 2024. Of course, every biggie comes with a claim/hype that it’s the costliest ever to have been made. At times it can accentuate the hype; at others it can also be counterproductive. Also, the makers seldom reveal the budget officially so more often than not its conjecture. However, given the fact that there is an assembly of the biggest of the stars in the film and also quite heavy on VFX, one can well imagine that the budget of Kalki 2898 AD would be insane.

Even though the film has been in news ever since it was announced, and then particularly in last few months a lot has been said and heard about it, till around 8-10 days back one couldn’t predict a huge start for it. The first trailer of the film didn’t really work and then the same was true with the second trailer as well. At this time one wondered that how far would the film, which releases across all major languages, actually go. Talking about the Hindi version, while a double digit start was there for the taking, there were doubts around a score beyond that.

Well, clearly, audiences have a mind of their own and that’s now showing in the advance booking numbers. Even though the IMAX bookings are yet to open, the regular screens (including 3D) have started showing good traction. No, the sales haven’t gone bonkers as was the case with other VFX-laden films like Adipurush or Brahmastra, both of which had opened to the north of 30 crores. However, the collections would be better than Salaar [Hindi] for sure, which was 15.50 crores. The opening day looks like 20 crores instead with possibility to hit even 25 crores.

Now even though one would have expected a blockbuster start for the film, even if Kalki 2898 AD [Hindi] manages 20-25 crores, it would be good since the biggest Hindi opener of 2024 is Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter and that film had collected 24.60 crores.

