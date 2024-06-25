After bringing in 3.32 crores on Friday, the bare minimum expectations from Chandu Champion were that the collections stay over 2 crores mark on Monday. If the film were to have a steady run during the weekdays then it was prudent that Friday to Monday drop is less than 50%. This is what had happened in the first week as well and the same was required this week as well as weeks to come.

Thankfully that did happen, though it would have been even better had the numbers been in 2.25-2.50 crores range. That would have then ensured that, at least till Wednesday, the collections would be over the 2 crores mark, and then the impact would be minimal on Thursday when Kalki 2898 AD arrives. However, with the collections coming to 2.10 crores, there is a possibility that collections will go below 2 crores today and tomorrow, and it would rather settle around the 1.75 crore mark before fighting it out on Thursday and be in that 1.25-1.50 crore range.

Chandu Champion has now almost collected 60 crores with 59.86 crores in its kitty so far. By the close of week, the film will cross 65 crores mark and while 70 crores is there for the taking, it would be aiming a bit higher now for 75 crores finish.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan Predicted Jawan’s 1163 Crores, Animal’s 653 Crores Success Way Before It Hit The Box Office: “If All Of Us Get Together, We Can Cross 3000-4000 Crores”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News