There’s been massive hype around Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone led Kalki 2898 AD. The epic dystopian science-fiction action film is set for release on June 27, 2024. The advance booking sales for day 1 are growing rapidly and showing a historic trend. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Pre-sales began in limited arenas on Sunday evening, and the massive demand led to BookMyShow’s official website crashing. Advance booking in the northern belt commenced last evening, and a whopping jump in collections was witnessed.

Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking Day 1

As per the latest updates flowing in, Prabhas starrer has added a total of 17.43 crores to its kitty via pre-sales on day 1. This is a growth of a whopping 238% compared to advance booking collections of 5.15 crores on Monday. A jump was expected, but this is historic! It is to be noted that there are still two days left before the release, and the Housefull shows in markets across the nation prove the craze for Kalki 2898 AD.

Around 5.6 lakhs tickets have been sold so far across the nation. Out of this, the massive chunk is from the Telugu 2D and 3D formats, followed by Hindi 3D. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka are among the leading markets.

In another world, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to make an opening of a staggering 200 crores worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD Hiked Ticket Prices

In Telangana, the government had approved the expansion of shows along with hiked ticket prices. inegoers will have to pay Rs 377 to watch a benefit show on a single screen and a sum of Rs 365 for a regular screening on a single screen. On the other hand, the benefit is Rs 495, and regular screening will be available at Rs 413 at multiplexes.

The trend was followed in Andra Pradesh, where the ticket prices were hiked by ₹75 for single screens & ₹125 for multiplexes for a period of two weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

