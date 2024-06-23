Kalki 2898 AD is only four days away from its big release, and the anticipation is sky-high. Starring Prabhas in the leading role, Nag Ashwin is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the epic dystopian sci-fi action film is a box office blockbuster. And the strategy includes hiking ticket prices by a margin of Rs 75-100. As expected, cine-goers are unhappy, and below are all the details you need!

Nag Ashwin has created one of the most expensive Indian films ever, with a staggering budget of Rs 600 crores. The best VFX artists from all over the globe have been roped in to create this visual spectacle. The epic sci-fi has, however, fallen into controversy, as multiple artists have accused the creators of plagiarism. The trailer also has sequences that look similar to Dune 2 and Mad Max: Fury Road.

The pressure is real, and Kalki 2898 AD will have to perform exceptionally well to recover its cost. One strategy to ensure that is to hike the ticket prices. A representative of the official team took to Twitter and confirmed the same, along with informing fans about benefit shows that will start as early as 5:30 AM. A copy of the permit was also shared with the post.

Twitter user Suresh Pro wrote, “Prabhas Kalki film ticket price hike, Telangana government approves extra shows. Ticket price hike is allowed for 8 days from 27th of this month to 4th of July. An increase of Rs.70 in regular theaters and Rs.100 in multiplexes is allowed. On 27 the show starts at 5:30”

Cinegoers will have to pay Rs 377 to watch a benefit show on a single screen and a sum of Rs 365 for a regular screening on a single screen. On the other hand, benefit shows at Rs 495, and regular screening will be available at Rs 413 at multiplexes. Netizens weren’t pleased to hear the news.

A user reacted, “I think ticket price hike is going to KILL this movie. Ticket hike for kalki is too much, if movie is good and if they believe content is good, then they shld release movie at regular price. So PPL can see mvie with family. Else piracy. (sic)”

Another commented, “Telugu movie industry is facing a tough time with early OTT releases. Adding exorbitant ticket prices for films like #Kalki is a big no! Who will come to theatres if this continues? Let’s keep our cinema affordable and accessible, like it’s always been. Don’t make movies a luxury.”

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in crucial roles.

