Bhaje Vaayu Vegam is a crime thriller, which was released in theaters on May 31 but didn’t make a big splash initially.

The film also stars Happy Days fame Rahul and received mixed reviews from critics. Despite the lukewarm response, it managed to maintain a steady presence at the box office.

Now, there’s exciting news for fans as Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights to Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. The movie is expected to be available for streaming either in late June or early July. However, an official release date has yet to be confirmed.

More About Bhaje Vaayu Vegam

The story follows two brothers, Venkat (Kartikeya Gummakonda) and Raju (Rahul Tyson) whose father is a struggling farmer (Tanikella Bharani). Facing financial difficulties, the brothers move to the city with dreams of making it big. Venkat aspires to become a cricketer while Raju aims for a stable job as a software engineer.

Their plans fall apart when Venkat loses all his savings in a betting scam. Desperate to recover their money, the brothers decide to rob a car belonging to mafia don David (P. Ravi Shankar). This act sets off a series of events putting them on the run from police, gangsters, and other criminals.

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam features an ensemble cast including Kartikeya Gummakonda, Iswarya Menon, Rahul Tyson, Tanikella Bharani, and P. Ravi Shankar. The film is produced by UV Concepts with Prashanth Reddy handling both writing and directing. The music and background score are composed by Kapil Kumar while RD Rajasekhar serves as the cinematographer. The film’s editing is done by Satya G.

