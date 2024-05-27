Kartikeya, who rose to fame with RX100, is gearing up for his summer release Bhaje Vaayu Vegam. The makers, Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments, said they would be releasing the film nationwide on the 31st of this month.

UV Creations is presenting the film under the banner of UV Concepts. Iswarya Menon plays the lead opposite Kartikeya, while Rahul Tyson of Happy Days fame plays a pivotal role. Bhaje Vayu Vegam, directed by Prashanth Reddy, is said to be an emotional action thriller.

The makers recently released the teaser of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, which received a lot of attention from netizens because it did not mention whether Kartikeya plays an antihero or a hero.

Producer Dheeraj Mogilineni has had a successful journey as a distributor with super hit movies like Baby, Guntur Karam, Hanuman, Gaami, Om Bheem Bush, and Tillu Square.

Here’s the latest trailer of Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, which dropped on 26th May:

Must Read: Sikandar VS Katappa! “I Am Salman Khan’s Villain” Confirms Baahubali Actor Sathyaraj Promising A Potential 1000 Crore Grosser, Netizens React, “Casting Of The Century”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News